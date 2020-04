DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. near the corner of Dennis Avenue and West Wood Street.

There was heavy police presence at the scene of the crime and tape blocking off traffic from four directions.

A barricade on the driveway of a home blocked bystanders from looking as officers and crime scene unit investigated.

One bystander told WCIA he heard around five to seven gunshots go off when it happened.