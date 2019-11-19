2 arrested after spray painting properties

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a boy and a teenager in connection to an incident where multiple residents reported their homes, motor vehicles, and a church had been spray painted.

The graffiti happened during the overnight hours of November 18.

The multiple reports led officers to a residence on South 17th Street, where a 14-year-old male juvenile was found and arrested for his role in the matter.

Adam Briggs, 18 years of age of Mattoon, was also arrested in connection to the spray paintings.

Both admitted their roles in spray painting the properties, and neither admitted having any motives for why they did it.

The 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile and will appear in the juvenile court system.

Briggs was arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.