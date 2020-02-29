Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have a arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery.

They said it happened at Chase Bank at 201 West University Avenue, around 11:20 a.m.

Travis Pichon, 33, entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police found him around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Neil Street and Walnut Street. He was found with a large amount of money on him and wearing clothing that matched the surveillance video footage.

No injuries have been reported and no evidence of a weapon.

Pichon will be transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center where he will await future court proceedings.