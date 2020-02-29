Breaking News
Police investigate bank robbery

Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

News

by: Demisha Ramirez

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have a arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery.

They said it happened at Chase Bank at 201 West University Avenue, around 11:20 a.m.

Travis Pichon, 33, entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police found him around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Neil Street and Walnut Street. He was found with a large amount of money on him and wearing clothing that matched the surveillance video footage.

No injuries have been reported and no evidence of a weapon.

Pichon will be transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center where he will await future court proceedings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.