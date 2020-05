DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby.

Officers said they were sent to a home in the 2200 block of East Division Street for a baby that was unresponsive and not breathing. When they got there, the child was taken to the hospital.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the 2-month-old boy passed away at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.