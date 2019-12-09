Police investigate attempted abduction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a boy was approached by two men.

Police said in a statement they got a report of a third grade boy walking to the bus stop near Winston and Williamsburg Drives. He was approached by an unknown car with two men inside.

Officers say the men pulled alongside the boy and grabbed him. He resisted and ran away. The boy was not hurt.

The car is described as a newer silver extended cab truck with some apparent damage to it. Police are encouraging parents to remind their children about “Stranger Danger” threats; to remain aware of their surroundings; and react to dangerous situations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police.