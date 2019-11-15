Police investigate assault at park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Park Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Jaycee Park.

It is an ongoing investigation.Park District police said there is a possible connection to the Springfield Police case where a 19-year-old snuck into Franklin Middle School to assault a student.

The sexual assault was reported to Park District Police on November 2nd. The incident at Franklin Middle School happened on November 4th. The Park Police already interviewed the suspect of the sexual assault, and nobody is currently in custody.