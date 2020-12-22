Police investigate armed robbery of Family Dollar

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

Officers arrived around 9:31 on Monday night to a store located in the 1200 block of East Main Street. An employee told them that a black male in a dark-colored hoodie had entered the store armed with a handgun.

After demanding money from the cash registers, the man took the money and fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Witnesses say he was last seen running westward. In addition to the hoodie, the man was described as wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

Police say they’re still looking into the matter.

They’re asking that anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS