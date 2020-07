CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are investigating after a woman was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

They said it happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Eureka and 4th Street in Champaign. A small section of 4th has been blocked off.

Police officials said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story.