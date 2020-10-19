Police investigate after two people hurt in shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting they said happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

In a news release, officers said it happened in the 900 block of Chandler Street. They were called to the area for a report of two victims with gunshot wounds. When they got there, police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the back and an 18-year-old who was shot in his leg.

“The victims stated they were walking inside the residence when someone started shooting at them from outside and both victims were struck by the gunfire,” said police. The victims were taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything about this, call (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers (217) 446-TIPS.