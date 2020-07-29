Police investigate after teenager shot in leg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are investigating after a teenager was chased and shot in the leg Wednesday morning.

Officers got a call around 9 a.m. about a teenager being chased by someone in a car and shot at around North Charles and East Hickory Streets. They said the 17-year-old was then shot in the leg in the 1300 block of East Walnut.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and treated. Officers said his wounds were non-life threatening.

Police also said the victim was not being forthright with information regarding who shot him. The shooting is currently under investigation.

