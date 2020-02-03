Police investigate after teenager shot during argument

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are investigating after a teenager was shot during an argument on Saturday night.

In a press release, Officer John Fermon said a 17-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He said the victim was shot in the forearm and was in stable condition. Officers were told he was shot in a parking lot near Danbury Drive and Fox Creek Road.

No one has been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Steve Moreland at (309) 434-2359.