Police investigate after teenager does not resurface from pond

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff said they are investigating after a teenager failed to resurface from a pond.

In a release, Sheriff Jack Campbell said dispatchers received a call around 5:30 p.m. Monday night for a missing swimmer. The caller said an 18-year-old Rochester boy had been swimming at a pond near the 6600 block of Minder Road. They said the teenager had been fishing and was attempting to swim across the pond. His body was found during the search.

Campbell said the Springfield and Rochester Fire Departments also responded. The Sangamon County Coroner is expected to release more information when it is available.