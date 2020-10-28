Police investigate after shots fired near daycare

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a daycare in Urbana.

It happened near South Curtis Drive and Vermont Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said around five shots were fired. No one was hurt, but there was damage to a home.

One neighbor said they have lived in that area for years and that it is a quiet, tight-knit community. “Pretty shocked. Nothing like this happens down here. Even the officers that talked to us said it’s usually really quiet down here,” said Rhi Moro.

No one has been arrested in connection to this incident.