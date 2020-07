SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Washington Redskins recently announced they'd be getting a new name. Here in central Illinois, Sullivan schools have long been the Redskins. A former Sullivan basketball player is defending the Redskins mascot. Becky Clayton-Anderson played basketball at Sullivan High School. She graduated in 1991.

"I don't think of Redskins as being a derogatory slang for Native Americans," said Clayton-Anderson. She's also part Native American herself. Her mother was born and raised on their family's reservation in North Dakota. She feels that mascots named after them preserve their memory.