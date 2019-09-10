Police investigate after multiple shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a report of shots fired. It happened about 10:15, Monday, in the 1500-block of Holly Hill Drive.

When officers arrived, they found evidence multiple rounds had been fired into a home. People were inside the residence at the time, but no one was hurt. Authorities say the home sustained property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com