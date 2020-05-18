Police investigate after man shot in leg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man showed up at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.

Officers said they were originally dispatched out to the area of East Logan and North 23rd Streets for a call of shots fired. Lieutenant Shannon Seal said when officers got there, they talked to witnesses but could not comment on if they found evidence of a shots fired.

While officers were inspecting that area, they got a call about a gunshot victim coming to an area hospital. He had been shot in the leg. Lt. Seal said the victim was not forthcoming with information.

At this time, officers have not yet determined if these two incidents are connected.