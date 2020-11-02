Police investigate after man shot in foot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after they said a man was shot in the foot over the weekend.

In a news release, Bloomington officers said shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, they responded to the 700 block of East Monroe Street for a report of an armed subject. When they got on scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Police stated they were able to find out the shooting happened outside. However, other details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Steve Moreland through email or at (309) 434-2359. If you want to remain anonymous, you can also call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your tip leads to an arrest and indictment, you could receive up to $1,000.