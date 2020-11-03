Police investigate after man hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after they said one person was hurt in a shooting.

In a news release, police officials said it happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North 6th Street. When officers got there, they found multiple shell casings near 6th and Beardsley Avenue.

Police were then notified a 24-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. Officials stated the man’s injury was considered to be non-life threatening.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated the man was walking in the area when unknown suspects starting firing multiple rounds. Police also found a car that had been damaged by gunfire as well as property damage on multiple houses.

Champaign Police continue to investigate this shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (217) 351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.