Police investigate after man hit by car

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man told them he was hit by a car on December 28.

He told officers he was hit while crossing 5th Street at Jackson Avenue. He said the car was possible a blue Ford Focus and was driven by a woman. Police say she drove the car away without assisting the man or calling for help.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at (217) 345-8422 or Crime Stoppers.