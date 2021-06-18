Police investigate after late-night shots fired in Downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after officials said shots were fired downtown Thursday night.

A Champaign Police spokesman said officers responded to the area of Taylor and Market streets around 10:15 p.m.. They stated no one was hurt and there was no property damage.

Officials confirmed Esquire Lounge closed early because of this crime.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.