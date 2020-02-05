Police investigate after house hit with bullets

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are investigating after several shell casings were found near a house.

Lieutenant Shannon Seal said officers were called to the area of West Forest and Oakland Avenues around 1:15 Tuesday morning for a call of shots fired. When they got there, they found a house had been hit several times with gunfire. They found several shell casings around the house and bullet fragments inside.

Seal said there were four people inside the house when the shots were fired. No one was hurt. They said they did not believe anyone in the house was a target.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud car speed away from the scene, but no one saw who shot the gun. Officers are working on suspect information. If you know anything about this, call the Decatur Police Department.