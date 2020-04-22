Police investigate after body pulled from lake

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A body was pulled from Kaufman Lake Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 2700 block of West Springfield Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive body partially submerged in the lake. Officials said when officers got there, they found a man’s body located around 15 feet from the shore.

An autopsy for the cause of the man’s death has been scheduled. His name has not yet been released.

This is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers.