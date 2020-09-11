Police investigate after body found

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after a body was found on Converse Street.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Converse for a report of a person down. When they got there, they found an adult man that was dead near an alleyway. Police stated he had been shot several times in the upper torso.

Crime scene investigators are currently on scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.