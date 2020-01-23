Police investigate after 3 bodies found

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found Thursday.

Department officials said in a release that officers were called to a house near Elm and East Williams Streets around 11 a.m. for a call of subjects down. When they got there, officers found three men—ages from 60-67-years-old–who were dead inside.

This investigation is in the early stages as officers look into what happened. The Danville Police Department is being helped by the Illinois State Crime Scene Unit and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.