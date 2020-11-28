Police investigate after 14-year-old shot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they said a 14-year-old boy was shot on Friday afternoon.

In a news release, officers said they were called to an apartment complex near East Washington Street and South Lierman Avenue around 1:45 p.m. When they got there, police found the teenager being attended to near the complex’s clubhouse. He had been shot in the abdomen.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he went into surgery. His current condition is unknown.

Officers learned he was in the clubhouse with four other people. “The group appeared to be playing and interacting together in the weight room,” said police. They then said the boy was using a Nerf-style toy and shooting towards the other people. “At one point, the suspect produced a handgun and began pointing it at other members of the group in what was believed to be a playful manner.” The gun then discharged and the teenager was hit.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was not on-scene when officers arrived. They talked with the suspect’s family and are trying to find him.

Anyone with information, videos or pictures regarding this incident is asked to call Urbana Police at (217) 384-2320. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or submit your tip online.