Police investigate 5 shot

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left five injured.

It happened on Sunday, December 29 around 12:40 a.m.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westview Avenue for shots fired with multiple victims.

When they arrived, police found five women, between the ages of 18 and 32 years old, inside the residence who were struck by gunfire.

Four of the victims were transported to Carle in Urbana and one was transported to OSF in Danville.

Witnesses say the victims were inside the residence and were struck by gunfire from someone shooting outside.

All victims are in stable condition.

The investigation is still on going.

Anyone who has information regarding these crime’s is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.