Police: Intoxicated woman arrested after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a woman was arrested after a car crash over the weekend.

They said it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near 21st and Cantrell. When officers got there, they found Hannah Boles in the backseat holding a baby they said was two weeks old. They stated she was extremely intoxicated and was not cooperating with police.

Boles would not identify the driver of the car, who had ran away from the scene. She also would not allow paramedics to examine her baby after the crash. She had locked herself and the child in the backseat, but first responders were able to talk her out of the car with the child. They said she was stumbling and nearly dropped the child as she walked to the gurney. Officers were able to get the baby turned over to ambulance services for an examination. The child was then turned over to DCFS.

Police said Boles got upset and hit an officer in the forearm when they stopped her from getting to the child. She was arrested for aggravated battery of an officer and endangering the life of a child.