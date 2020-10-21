Police: Injured bicyclist improving

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a bicyclist who was hit in the city is improving.

It happened Tuesday night on Murray Road by Chandler. They thought his injuries were life-threatening but they now say he is stable.

Neighbors said that area is a scary place to bike. Some of them even refuse to ride there at all.

Murray is a pretty thin road and there is no shoulder on either side. The other issue is that it is not lit very well.

Police said the rider was wearing dark clothing. He was hit around 8:30 p.m., so it would have been dark by then.

Ed Sexton has lived along the road for seven years. “I would like for people to be more careful. It’s a 45-mile-per-hour, and I get it, people are in a hurry. I’ve seen people driving, I bet, 65 and 70 down here in the morning. They drive too fast out here on this road.”

Police recommend anyone walking or biking should wear something bright or reflective. They also said bikes should have a blinking light or headlight.

Officer do not know what exactly caused the crash. They are trying to figure out if the driver was distracted, for example, or if they were having trouble seeing. They are cooperating with police.