TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police said they are informing businesses in the town about a planned protest.

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the protest is planned for Thursday night. They are informing businesses around the town so they can take precautions.

The chief said they hope the protest will be peaceful. This comes as many towns around central Illinois and the nation are holding demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd.