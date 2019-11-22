Police increase patrols for Thanksgiving holiday

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Police across the state are warning drivers as they prepare to hit the road for one of the busiest travel times of the year as the holidays approach.

State police and other departments will be out in bigger numbers. They’ll be watching for speed, impaired and distracted drivers, and seat belts.

Danville police are part of the campaign. They said they are able to pay for the extra patrols thanks to a grant from the Department of Transportation.

“It puts more officers out there for the enforcement during the campaign,” said Terry McCord, Danville Police Department. “So basically we ask for people to abide by the law, stay off the cell phones, make sure we’re buckled up and don’t drink and drive.”

They’ll be out starting Friday and going into the holiday weekend.