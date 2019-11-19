Police increase patrol for Thanksgiving weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officers are gearing up for the busiest travel times of the year…Thanksgiving.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers on the road. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says, “Holiday traffic brings with it an increased risk for accidents…To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving feast without incident, make a conscious choice to buckle up and plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 15 motor vehicle crash fatalities occurred in Illinois over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Five of those deaths happened in crashes involving at least one driver who had been drinking.

Both Illinois State Police and local law enforcement are working together to keep the roads safe. They will conduct high-visibility crackdowns from November 22-December 2.