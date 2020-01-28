Police increase patrol after shots fired at mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are taking action to make you safer at the mall after shots were fired there over the weekend.

Champaign Police say they are adding more patrol resources to the mall for right now.

A normal night of shopping turned to terror for people at Marketplace Mall in Champaign on Saturday. Shots went off in the west parking lot near the food court. Police say nobody was hurt, but they found a total of 5 damaged cars with bullet holes or shattered windows.

Champaign Police set a marker by a bullet while investigating shots fired at the Marketplace Mall on January 25.

When asked if security protocol would change because of what took place Saturday, Marketplace management said they are “disheartened” by this “isolated incident”. They add that safety is their “highest priority,” but they never publicly share information about their security program. They also said they do have a strong system in place, which they constantly evaluate.

Champaign Police surround the Marketplace Mall parking lot to investigate shots fired.

But store employees inside the mall say otherwise. Several of them say they are highly concerned about mall security following the shooting, and think more needs to be done. One store manager says they also tried to reach out to management to express concerns, but have not been able to get any clear answers or comments from them.