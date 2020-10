DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they are mourning the loss of one of their retired officers, Sergeant James A. Dellert, Sr..

In a Facebook post, officers said Dellert served in Decatur from August 8, 1960 to May 11, 1989. “Thank you for your service Sgt. Dellert and may you rest in peace,” stated the department.