ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Friday and charged with sexually assaulting two kids younger than 13-years-old.

The Rockford Police Department learned on Thursday that the assaults happened in the 4800 block of Alpine Park Drive, the department said. They were able to identify 23-year-old Adrian Jaramillo as the suspect. They discovered that Jaramillo and the victims knew each other.

Jaramillo was taken into custody. He has been charged with three counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and four counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He is currently being lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.