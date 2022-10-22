BETTENDORF, Ill. (WHBF) — A 32-year-old Harwood Heights, Ill., man faces a felony charge after police allege he stole a truck then, three hours later, was arrested at a traffic stop.

Michael Adelfio faces a charge of first-degree theft, court records show.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 3, Bettendorf Police said in an arrest affidavit, Adelfio entered a victim’s 2012 GMC Sierra on the 3200 block of State Street, Bettendorf, where it was unlocked with the keys inside.

The affidavit said Adelfio drove out of the parking lot. Before that, he was checking the door handles of unoccupied vehicles in the area of the theft (this was recorded on video footage.)

The victim’s truck was entered into the National Law Enforcement Telecommunication System as stolen.

At about 11:30 a.m. the same day, the truck was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 west near Geneseo by an Illinois State Trooper. Adelfio, who was driving, was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle. The Sierra is worth more than $10,000, affidavits say.

Adelfio, who is being held on $5,000 in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment on Nov. 17 in Scott County Court.