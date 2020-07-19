Police identify man involved in shooting that left one seriously hurt

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials say they’re requesting the public’s help with finding a man allegedly responsible for shooting someone in the face.

A press release from the Peoria Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to an area hospital on a report of a man who had been shot. It added his injury was serious but not life-threatening.

Police discovered the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Hightower Street.

They said detectives investigating the incident were able to identify a suspect: Devaughn J. Owens, 18.

PPD asks anyone with information about Owen’s whereabouts to contact them at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.

Owens should also be considered armed and dangerous. PPD says people should not approach him, if he is seen.

