Video courtesy of Marty Colclasure

Update, 3 p.m.

Illinois State Police confirm the roadway is reopened.

MANSFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are working to clear I-74 westbound near Mansfield.

A state trooper said a semi-truck started on fire around 10:30 on Saturday morning. Right now, the cause is unknown.

The trooper also said the truck’s driver exited the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, officials said it is unknown what the truck was hauling.

They are still working to clean the roadway and plan to open it soon.

This is a developing situation. As we learn more, we will update the website.

Craig Spencer

