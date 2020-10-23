Police host drug takeback event

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are hosting an event Saturday for anyone who wants to get rid on unwanted prescriptions.

The drug takeback event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. It will be at the University of Illinois Parking Lot E-14, southwest corner of Kirby Avenue and South 1st Street.

Officers said a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed ” a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.” Events like National Prescription Drug Take Back Day give communities an opportunity to prevent drug addiction.