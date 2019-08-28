Police hope to improve communication

Breaking News
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police and Vermilion County Sheriff’s officers could see improvements to their communication.

The system in place right now has some limitations. If deputies go past a certain area, they have to switch radio channels. If approved, $325,000 could go toward upgrades that would bring them up to 95-percent accuracy.

“If the situation deteriorates, whether it be a criminal matter or a health matter, and they’re trying to provide assistance to the victim, then they would have a problem. They wouldn’t be able to communicate back to the dispatch that we need extra services, as far as ambulance, fire, that type of thing,” said Danville Public Building Commission Executive Director Terry Scott.

The money was approved last night at the Public Services Committee. It heads to the full council next week and will also have to be approved by the county.

