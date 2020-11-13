Police hold community listening sessions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police held a second round of community listening sessions Thursday night.

They went more in-depth about the future of policing in Champaign. What is talked about in these meetings will help police determine proper conduct and policy.

They started doing these to let community members know they are on their side. In the wake of civil unrest and protests against police brutality over the summer, particularly the death of George Floyd.

Police have been using these sessions as an opportunity to learn from their mistakes. Mayor Deborah Feinen said now it is more important than ever to make sure police and the community are on the same page.

“It is even more important that we make sure our community knows that we are willing to listen, and that we’re willing to change our practices,” said the mayor.

Police are encouraging as many people as possible to tune in to the sessions. They have room for 50 to take part in the active dialogue. Those 50 people will break off into five groups of 10 to talk directly with police.

They will have two more meetings. Those will be on November 20 from 1-3 p.m. and December 7 from 6-8 p.m. To sign up for a meeting, click here.