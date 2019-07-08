Police hold 2nd annual backpack drive

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department needs help getting kids ready to go back to school

Urbana police are holding their 2nd annual backpack drive. They have a blue plastic donation tote in the lobby of the police department at 400 S Vine St.

This year, the donations will go to students at Thomas Paine Elementary School.

They’ll be taking donations from July 8-August 11.

General School Supply List

  • #2 pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
  • glue sticks (prefer Elmer’s)
  • 24 ct. Crayola crayons
  • 8 ct. Washable Crayola markers
  • dry erase markers (black and multi-colored packs)
  • Crayola colored pencils
  • big pink erasers
  • Ziploc snack, sandwich and gallon size freezer/storage bags
  • boxes of facial tissues
  • pairs of scissors
  • pencil bags or plastic boxes
  • packs of wide-ruled paper
  • 3×3 inch Post-It notes
  • single subject spiral wide-ruled notebooks
  • Headphones
  • Crayola thin and thick markers (washable) packs
  • bottles of glue
  • Backpacks New or Like-New condition
  • packages of Wet Wipes (bleach free)
  • plastic folders
  • bottles of hand sanitizer
  • small dry erase boards
  • packages of 3X5 notecards
  • sturdy pocket folders
  • highlighters
  • blue and black pens

