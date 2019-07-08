Police hold 2nd annual backpack drive

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department needs help getting kids ready to go back to school

Urbana police are holding their 2nd annual backpack drive. They have a blue plastic donation tote in the lobby of the police department at 400 S Vine St.

This year, the donations will go to students at Thomas Paine Elementary School.

They’ll be taking donations from July 8-August 11.

General School Supply List