Police hold 2nd annual backpack drive

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department needs help getting kids ready to go back to school
Urbana police are holding their 2nd annual backpack drive. They have a blue plastic donation tote in the lobby of the police department at 400 S Vine St.
This year, the donations will go to students at Thomas Paine Elementary School.
They’ll be taking donations from July 8-August 11.
General School Supply List
- #2 pencils (prefer Ticonderoga)
- glue sticks (prefer Elmer’s)
- 24 ct. Crayola crayons
- 8 ct. Washable Crayola markers
- dry erase markers (black and multi-colored packs)
- Crayola colored pencils
- big pink erasers
- Ziploc snack, sandwich and gallon size freezer/storage bags
- boxes of facial tissues
- pairs of scissors
- pencil bags or plastic boxes
- packs of wide-ruled paper
- 3×3 inch Post-It notes
- single subject spiral wide-ruled notebooks
- Headphones
- Crayola thin and thick markers (washable) packs
- bottles of glue
- Backpacks New or Like-New condition
- packages of Wet Wipes (bleach free)
- plastic folders
- bottles of hand sanitizer
- small dry erase boards
- packages of 3X5 notecards
- sturdy pocket folders
- highlighters
- blue and black pens