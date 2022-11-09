CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.”

Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.”

Unit 4 Chief Communications Officer Stacey Moore confirmed they worked with police to investigate the rumors, but would not provide more details or an interview.

Read both full statements below.

Champaign Police were contacted on Tuesday, November 8 by staff from Unit 4 Schools following rumors of an alleged threat at Edison Middle School. Officers and school officials thoroughly investigated the rumors and the threats were determined to be unfounded. Champaign Police increased their presence in the area around Edison on Wednesday, November 9 out of an abundance of caution. Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson