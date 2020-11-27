Police give tips on making safe online purchases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police gave some tips for those who are shopping online.

Officers said you only shop on trusted sites. When you are shopping on those sites, avoid doing so using public WiFi. You should also protect your personal information and provide the minimum amount of information to complete your purchase. “No online retailer should need or be asking for your Social Security number or birthday.”

You should also make sure the website is secure. Officers said the website should use Security Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption. You can check that by looking at the address bar. There should be a locked padlock there. Also, the website address should start with “HTTPS” instead of “HTTP.”

When you are making your purchase, police said to use a credit card instead of your debit card. You should also keep an eye on your account. Check your bank and credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

You should also keep all of your receipts and confirmation/tracking numbers. That way you can make sure your packages make it where you need them to go.