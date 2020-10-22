Police: Four people overdose; Narcan used to save two

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police were able to spring into action after four people overdosed at a home in the city.

Two of those people died, but officers were able to save the other two. That is thanks to Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of narcotics.

The situation had a big effect on people in the tight-knit community. Especially those who lived close by.

Some neighbors were shocked to hear the news. “We all know each other by first names. We all help each other out,” said Sheila Williams. That is what makes it even harder when someone is lost. Williams lives just a few houses down from where two people were found dead on Friday.

She was asleep when police came to her neighborhood to check it out. “I didn’t hear anything, and my neighbor said she saw a lot of commotion going on with the ambulance and police cars.”

Police found a man dead on the front porch on a Rantoul duplex. “Once we were inside the residents, we also found a female who was deceased inside the living room, and two other people that appeared to be heavily under the influence of proposed narcotics,” said Rantoul Police Lieutenant Justin Bouse. Luckily, they had something on hand to help.

“We used Narcan to help them kind of come out from under the influence they were under,” said Bouse. “It’s something that, unfortunately, we’ve had to use quite often here in Rantoul…It’s just goes to show that addiction is a big problem in the country.”

“I’m a nurse, and so I’m familiar with Narcan, and I believe that it should be readily available to anyone who has an addiction,” said Williams. She wants the two people who survived to know they are not alone. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I’d like to reach out and say to them, if they’re listening, that, you know, we’re here for them and there’s nothing to be ashamed about.”

One neighbor said they were there before police. They stated they tried to resuscitate the man on the porch, but it was too late.