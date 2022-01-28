Police find murder victim days later; warrant issued for suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police are searching for a suspect in a murder they believe was not reported right away.

Sgt. Steven Carroll said on Thursday afternoon, police got information that a homicide may have occurred days earlier, but it was not reported or discovered. Police got information to lead them to a home in the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue. Officers there found a 35 year-old Decatur woman dead. Carroll said the matter went forward as a homicide investigation, and police got an arrest warrant for 65 year-old Daniel Boehm of Decatur.

Police did not release any other details. If you know where the suspect is, call police at 217-424-2711 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.