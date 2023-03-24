CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said they found more than 50 videos of child pornography in his cloud storage account.

Juntian Tong, 32, was arrested on Thursday at his apartment near Second and John Streets in Champaign. He was subsequently taken to the Champaign County Jail and booked on child pornography charges. Bond was set by a judge at $10,000.

Tong’s arrest comes after an investigation by University of Illinois Police officials that started two months ago. In January, Google employees informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the company’s software detected two videos with a signature matching known material of children being sexually assaulted. The videos were being stored in a cloud account.

The tip was eventually passed to law enforcement through the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, a national network of investigators with branches in most states. The UIPD has two detectives in the Illinois branch of ICAC; both are specially trained to investigate crimes involving child sexual assault material.

After collecting more information associated with the crime tip from Google, investigators obtained a search warrant for Tong’s online accounts. They found in his cloud account 53 videos depicting children in a sexual manner.

Tong was arraigned on two counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday. Court records indicate that he pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury, which will begin on April 25.