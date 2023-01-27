LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — A female driver is recovering in the hospital after her SUV drove off the street and hit a house in LeRoy on Wednesday.

LeRoy Police officials said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Chestnut Street near East Wayne Street. The SUV punched a hole in the exterior, but the SUV did not continue into the living space and remained outside the house. The SUV also hit the gas meter, causing it to leak, but no fire or explosion occurred.

Photo courtesy of the LeRoy Police Department’s Facebook page

Two people were home at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Gibson City Area Hospital by LeRoy EMS before being transferred to Carle Hospital in Urbana for surgery. Her injuries, however, are not life-threatening and she is expected to be ok. There were no passengers in her car.

The crash remains under investigation by the LeRoy Police Department. Officers were assisted on the scene by LeRoy Fire and EMS, McLean County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders from Nicor Gas.