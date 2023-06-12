Update 3:30 p.m.

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police have confirmed that a pickup truck found submerged in Heritage Lake Park on Monday was unoccupied.

In addition to finding no one inside, Rantoul Police also said they discovered the truck was reported stolen from Champaign.

Cornbelt Fire assisted in pulling the truck out of the lake. Rantoul Police are working with Champaign Police to investigate the truck’s theft and how it ended up in the lake.

Original; article

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A pickup truck has been discovered submerged in Rantoul’s Heritage Lake Park, police officials confirmed.

Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said the truck was discovered and reported to police by a passerby. It is unknown if the truck is still occupied by someone.

Rantoul Police are waiting for the Cornbelt Fire Protection District’s dive team to arrive and start investigating, Bouse said.

This is a developing story.