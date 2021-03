MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Several police departments have reported a recent rise in thefts. They are stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Several auto body shops and scrap yards said they would not buy converters unless they knew where they came from.

Mt. Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg said he believes the thieves could be selling the parts out of state. Depending on the kind of metal in the converter, they are worth anywhere from $20 to upwards of $2,000.