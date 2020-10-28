Police department’s Facebook post taken down for violating city code

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Facebook post on the Mattoon Police Department’s page has been taken down after city administrators said it violated city code.

The post, which included a picture of Chief Jason Taylor and Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley, endorsed Danley in his election campaign.

City administrator Kyle Gill said once he was alerted to the post, he told the department to take it down. City code for social media pages states, “social Media will NOT be used to share personal opinions, subjective information, political campaign information or political stands. The IT Staff reserves the right to delete or remove inappropriate and/or offensive comments.”

Gill would not comment on if Taylor or any members of the police department will face discipline, saying he could not comment on personnel disciplinary matters.

WCIA reached out to the police department for a statement and has not heard back.